Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:TVFCF opened at $9.50 on Thursday. Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average of $4.76.

About Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme

Television Française 1 SA engages in the provision of television broadcasting and communication services. The company provides advertising, television shopping, film and audiovisual co-production, sale of broadcast right licenses services. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

