Telsey Advisory Group Raises Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $85.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.90.

Get Brinker International alerts:

NYSE:EAT opened at $67.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.77, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $78.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.29.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Steve Provost sold 10,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $619,200.00. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 174,326 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total transaction of $11,974,452.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,348,352.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 295,252 shares of company stock valued at $20,418,369. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.