Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-2.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.32 billion.Tempur Sealy International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.500-2.700 EPS.

Shares of TPX traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.14. 2,684,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,185,689. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $41.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

TPX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Truist increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.25.

In related news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $3,617,801.60. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 236,672 shares of company stock valued at $8,839,624. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

