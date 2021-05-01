Tendies (TEND) Market Capitalization Hits $1.28 Million

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 1st. Tendies has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and $3,166.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tendies coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000297 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Tendies has traded up 38.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.89 or 0.00067858 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00019631 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00068355 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.55 or 0.00826218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.28 or 0.00094704 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00046814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Tendies Coin Profile

Tendies (CRYPTO:TEND) is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,910,593 coins and its circulating supply is 7,510,593 coins. Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev . Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Tendies Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tendies should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tendies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

