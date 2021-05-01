TERA (TERA) Hits Market Cap of $18.62 Million

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 1st. In the last seven days, TERA has traded up 35.1% against the US dollar. One TERA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TERA has a total market cap of $18.62 million and approximately $31,265.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.90 or 0.00064081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.30 or 0.00281823 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $625.11 or 0.01085428 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00026298 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.26 or 0.00722787 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,563.69 or 0.99952813 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

TERA Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org . TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling TERA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TERA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TERA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

