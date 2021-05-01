Terra (LUNA) Achieves Market Cap of $6.54 Billion

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One Terra coin can now be purchased for approximately $16.76 or 0.00029036 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Terra has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. Terra has a market cap of $6.54 billion and $209.29 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00010072 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000028 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00009393 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 954,607,858 coins and its circulating supply is 390,588,797 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . Terra’s official website is terra.money . The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling Terra

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars.

