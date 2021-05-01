Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 23.28%.

NASDAQ TBNK opened at $25.15 on Friday. Territorial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.23 and a 52 week high of $30.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

