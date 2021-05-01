Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tesla in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the electric vehicle producer will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tesla’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.91 EPS.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.93.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $709.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $686.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $655.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,424.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $136.61 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 621,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,821,800.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total value of $972,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,804,797.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,153 shares of company stock valued at $109,617,129. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

