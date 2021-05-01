Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Cut by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 452,539 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 12,648 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 1.1% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Tesla were worth $302,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.89, for a total transaction of $3,231,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,764,053.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 621,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,821,800.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,153 shares of company stock valued at $109,617,129 over the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $709.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $680.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,424.58, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.61 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $686.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $655.42.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, FIX raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.93.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

