Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Elk River Wealth Management LLC

Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 65.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,626 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 1.2% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total value of $2,203,158.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,255,830.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 403,389 shares of company stock worth $69,314,467. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN opened at $180.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $105.45 and a one year high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.38.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.86%.

A number of research firms have commented on TXN. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

