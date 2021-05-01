Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TXRH. Robert W. Baird lowered Texas Roadhouse from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Texas Roadhouse from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.29.

TXRH traded up $3.31 on Friday, hitting $107.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,755,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,710. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.05. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $41.68 and a 1-year high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%.

In other news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $6,888,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,036,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,771,428. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $75,420.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,071 shares of company stock worth $10,386,397 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 315.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,141,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,227,000 after purchasing an additional 866,565 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth about $55,676,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,426,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $658,613,000 after buying an additional 468,138 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth about $35,514,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 516,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,402,000 after buying an additional 245,394 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

