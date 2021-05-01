Textron (NYSE:TXT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Textron (NYSE:TXT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Textron updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.800-3.000 EPS.

TXT traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $64.24. 1,761,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,187. Textron has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 53.98, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.04 and its 200-day moving average is $48.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

In other Textron news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. Also, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $170,775.00. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXT. TheStreet raised Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.82.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

