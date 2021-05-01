TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) PT Raised to $105.00 at Morgan Stanley

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.79% from the company’s previous close.

TFII has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Desjardins raised their target price on TFI International from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group cut TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.29.

Shares of TFII opened at $87.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.88 and its 200-day moving average is $61.83. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $24.39 and a fifty-two week high of $88.31.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Sell-side analysts predict that TFI International will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of TFI International in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of TFI International in the first quarter valued at about $356,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International in the fourth quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TFI International in the fourth quarter valued at about $601,000. 43.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

