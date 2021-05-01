Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the three analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Thales in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:THLEF remained flat at $$102.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. 110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.09. Thales has a 52-week low of $64.10 and a 52-week high of $108.50.

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, and ground transportation markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

