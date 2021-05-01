The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Bought by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The AES were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The AES in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AES during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of The AES by 73.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of The AES during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AES during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AES. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.13.

Shares of The AES stock opened at $27.82 on Friday. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $29.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of -53.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.55.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

