The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Receives $74.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.59.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JMP Securities upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

The Charles Schwab stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.40. 8,105,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,347,684. The firm has a market cap of $127.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.38 and a 200 day moving average of $55.75. The Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $72.16.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 3,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $196,634.88. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 298,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $16,271,776.64. Insiders have sold 2,305,954 shares of company stock worth $145,975,294 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

