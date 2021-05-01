The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.33% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.19.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Shares of CAKE opened at $62.59 on Thursday. The Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $65.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.02, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $233,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth $310,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter valued at $2,765,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter valued at $587,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 4.1% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 23,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.