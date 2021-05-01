The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) PT Raised to $60.00 at Stephens

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price target upped by analysts at Stephens from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.14% from the company’s current price.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.19.

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $62.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -46.02, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $65.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.17.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.42 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $233,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,787.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 20,815 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter worth about $144,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 41.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 63.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

