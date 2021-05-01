The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Vice Chairman John Pappas Sells 300,000 Shares

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $9,978,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,008,557 shares in the company, valued at $33,544,605.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

John Pappas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 27th, John Pappas sold 49,571 shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $1,741,924.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $32.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.22 and its 200 day moving average is $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.23 and a beta of 2.46. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $280.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.59 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The Chefs’ Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

CHEF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Chefs’ Warehouse currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHEF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,864,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,530 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,587,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,786,000 after purchasing an additional 519,646 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,774,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. lifted its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 846,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,751,000 after purchasing an additional 217,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,048,000. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

