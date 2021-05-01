The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The Ensign Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.540-3.660 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.54-3.66 EPS.

Shares of ENSG opened at $85.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.21 and a 200-day moving average of $78.99. The Ensign Group has a one year low of $33.72 and a one year high of $98.66. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.05%.

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 375 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,206.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $88,214.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,175.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 27,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,498,015. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.