The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 44.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 463,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,909,000 after purchasing an additional 142,541 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $444,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at about $713,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,423,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,072,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,767,780.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 19,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total transaction of $5,614,706.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,187.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock valued at $608,055,929. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.78.

EL stock opened at $313.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $113.83 billion, a PE ratio of 191.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $298.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.86. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.25 and a 12-month high of $318.34.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

