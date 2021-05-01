The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 10.78%.

The First of Long Island stock opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $506.11 million, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.53. The First of Long Island has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

The First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

