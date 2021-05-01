The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €144.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) price target on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Safran and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America set a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective on Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safran presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €118.27 ($139.14).

Shares of SAF opened at €124.18 ($146.09) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €119.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of €113.26. Safran has a one year low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a one year high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

