The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) a €24.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GLE. Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Société Générale Société anonyme presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €20.83 ($24.51).

Shares of EPA GLE opened at €23.67 ($27.85) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is €18.04. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52-week low of €41.88 ($49.27) and a 52-week high of €52.26 ($61.48).

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

