The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 125.9% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 13,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 37,572.7% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 414,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $136,581,000 after acquiring an additional 413,300 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 48.5% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 306 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 161 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GS opened at $348.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.36 and a 1 year high of $356.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $336.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $468.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.95.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

