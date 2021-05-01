The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their sell rating on shares of Fisker (NYSE:FSR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Fisker in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fisker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Vertical Research began coverage on Fisker in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Fisker in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an equal weight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, R. F. Lafferty began coverage on Fisker in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.30.

Shares of NYSE:FSR opened at $13.12 on Wednesday. Fisker has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $31.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.64.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03.

In other Fisker news, major shareholder Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan sold 793,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $17,958,489.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Fisker during the fourth quarter worth about $1,614,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Fisker during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Fisker during the first quarter worth about $827,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Fisker during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,860,000.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

