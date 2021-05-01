The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Sell Rating for Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their sell rating on shares of Fisker (NYSE:FSR) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $15.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Fisker from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays began coverage on Fisker in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Fisker from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James began coverage on Fisker in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fisker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Fisker has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.30.

Shares of FSR stock opened at $13.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.64. Fisker has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03.

In related news, major shareholder Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan sold 793,570 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $17,958,489.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Fisker by 892.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

