The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€4.30” Price Target for Banco Santander (BME:SAN)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.30 ($5.06) target price on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.10 ($3.65) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.00 ($3.53) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Santander from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €3.30 ($3.88) target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.85 ($3.35) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €3.04 ($3.57).

Banco Santander has a one year low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a one year high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, used vehicle finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; various cards; debt capital market services; and insurance products.

