The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€4.30” Price Target for Banco Santander (BME:SAN)

Posted by on May 1st, 2021

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.30 ($5.06) target price on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.10 ($3.65) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.00 ($3.53) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Santander from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €3.30 ($3.88) target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.85 ($3.35) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €3.04 ($3.57).

Banco Santander has a one year low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a one year high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, used vehicle finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; various cards; debt capital market services; and insurance products.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Analyst Recommendations for Banco Santander (BME:SAN)

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit