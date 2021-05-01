The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Given New $162.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $162.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HSY. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hershey from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded The Hershey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hershey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised The Hershey from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $163.79.

Get The Hershey alerts:

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $164.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.45 and a 200-day moving average of $151.16. The Hershey has a 52-week low of $125.50 and a 52-week high of $165.50.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Hershey will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total value of $365,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,091,865.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $48,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,926 shares of company stock worth $2,914,171. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in The Hershey by 71.7% in the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $3,913,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Hershey by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 3.0% during the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 713,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,841,000 after acquiring an additional 20,660 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after acquiring an additional 8,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.