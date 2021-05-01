The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Acquired by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 235.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Kroger by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,230,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,036,000 after buying an additional 10,380,236 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in The Kroger by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,505,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,644,000 after buying an additional 630,889 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The Kroger by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,899,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,894,000 after buying an additional 527,772 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $226,065,000. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in The Kroger by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,868,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,138,000 after buying an additional 429,144 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.37.

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $601,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $75,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 84,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,241 over the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Kroger stock opened at $36.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The Kroger’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

