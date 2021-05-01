The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors cut its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Middleby were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Middleby by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,555,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,335,000 after purchasing an additional 31,083 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,588,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,796,000 after acquiring an additional 104,839 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 1,413.3% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,301,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,470 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,161,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,742,000 after acquiring an additional 93,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,630,000 after acquiring an additional 127,374 shares during the last quarter.

MIDD stock opened at $181.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.83. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $49.11 and a 12-month high of $186.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 1.77.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $729.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MIDD. CL King raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.56.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

