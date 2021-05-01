The Mosaic (MOS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The Mosaic to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
MOS stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The Mosaic has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $36.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
About The Mosaic
The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.
