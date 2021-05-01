The Mosaic (MOS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The Mosaic to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MOS stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The Mosaic has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $36.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

MOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Mosaic from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Mosaic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

