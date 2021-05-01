The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Buckhead Capital Management LLC

Buckhead Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises 1.8% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $7,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $52,626,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,499.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 560,215 shares of company stock valued at $72,179,449 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

PG opened at $133.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $111.25 and a 12 month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

