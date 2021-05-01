The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Short Interest Up 71.4% in April

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the March 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group raised shares of The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGPYY traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,561. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.97. The Sage Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

