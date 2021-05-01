The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 93.3% from the March 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of SWGAY stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $15.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,700. The Swatch Group has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $15.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.75.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%.
The Swatch Group Company Profile
The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.
