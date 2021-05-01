The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 93.3% from the March 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SWGAY stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $15.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,700. The Swatch Group has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $15.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.75.

Get The Swatch Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Swatch Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of The Swatch Group to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The Swatch Group Company Profile

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.