The Timken (NYSE:TKR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. The Timken updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.150-5.450 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $5.15-5.45 EPS.

Shares of The Timken stock traded down $3.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.87. 680,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,407. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.57 and its 200 day moving average is $76.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The Timken has a 1 year low of $34.34 and a 1 year high of $89.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.22%.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total transaction of $4,225,198.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,080 shares in the company, valued at $18,022,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $286,475.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,339,577.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,987 shares of company stock valued at $6,549,199. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TKR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.43.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

