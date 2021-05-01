The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 525,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 30,489 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $12,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $94,090,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 11,967.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,476,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,340,000 after buying an additional 2,456,217 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $53,411,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 2,803.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,949,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,762,000 after buying an additional 1,881,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $28,074,000.

Get The Western Union alerts:

Shares of WU opened at $25.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $26.61.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.34%.

In other The Western Union news, insider Khalid Fellahi sold 16,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $402,776.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,613.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard L. Williams sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 324,677 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,531 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WU shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.97.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.