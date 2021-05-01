The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) Short Interest Up 59.8% in April

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 806,500 shares, a growth of 59.8% from the March 31st total of 504,600 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The9 stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 37,519 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned about 1.23% of The9 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NCTY opened at $22.98 on Friday. The9 has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $89.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.61.

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and develops online games in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online games, including multiplayer online games, mobile games, Web games, and TV games. It also develops mobile games, including CrossFire New Mobile Game and Audition; and provides technical consulting services.

