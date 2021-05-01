Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.78 Billion

Brokerages predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) will report $8.78 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.49 billion and the lowest is $8.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific posted sales of $6.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full-year sales of $35.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.06 billion to $35.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $33.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.40 billion to $35.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,731,000. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 369.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $5.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $470.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,094,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,000. The firm has a market cap of $184.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $324.35 and a 12-month high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $467.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $475.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.