Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $21.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $21.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.46 billion.

TMO stock traded up $5.84 on Friday, reaching $470.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,094,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,000. The firm has a market cap of $184.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $467.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $475.97. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $324.35 and a 12-month high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

