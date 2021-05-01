TheStreet Upgrades Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) to B

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.89.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $22.05 on Thursday. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average of $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $703,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,556.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $5,622,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,317,553.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 993,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,385,160 over the last ninety days. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 21.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 284,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 90,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 285.0% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 207,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 93,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

