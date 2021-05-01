Tierion (TNT) Market Capitalization Tops $3.76 Million

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 1st. Tierion has a market capitalization of $3.76 million and $110,596.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tierion has traded 31.6% higher against the US dollar. One Tierion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00070649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00019691 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.08 or 0.00856827 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00065227 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.86 or 0.00095907 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00047159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Tierion Coin Profile

Tierion (TNT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. Tierion’s official website is tierion.com . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Buying and Selling Tierion

