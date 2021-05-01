TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Receives $149.33 Average PT from Analysts

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TMXXF shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TMX Group from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TMX Group from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities upgraded TMX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TMX Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

TMX Group stock opened at $110.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.56. TMX Group has a twelve month low of $79.40 and a twelve month high of $111.60.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

