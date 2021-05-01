TOP (TOP) Market Cap Hits $28.33 Million

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 1st. Over the last week, TOP has traded up 24.1% against the US dollar. One TOP coin can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TOP has a total market cap of $28.33 million and approximately $615,449.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TOP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00070686 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00019694 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.86 or 0.00861410 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00066444 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00096010 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00047408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

TOP Profile

TOP (TOP) is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling TOP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TOP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.