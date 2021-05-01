Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their underperform rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

TPDKY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Danske upgraded shares of Topdanmark A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS TPDKY opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.49. Topdanmark A/S has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $4.95.

Topdanmark A/S, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance company in Denmark. It offers non-life insurance products, motor insurance policies, risk management advice, and home and travel insurance products, as well as life insurance and pension fund schemes primarily in the event of illness, death, and injuries.

