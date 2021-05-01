Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Bought by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,933,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,156,000 after acquiring an additional 798,631 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,959,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $410,327,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,246,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,857,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,625,000 after purchasing an additional 306,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT stock opened at $173.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $73.73 and a fifty-two week high of $177.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.88.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.63.

In other news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

