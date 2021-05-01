Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,700 shares, a growth of 86.1% from the March 31st total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 293,675,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TGGI stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Trans Global Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

About Trans Global Group

Trans Global Group, Inc, a green company, through its subsidiaries, engages in renewable energy and solar energy sector. It offers products to reduce homeowner's and business' energy consumption, lower their carbon footprint, enhance the efficiency of their energy products, and reduce energy costs.

