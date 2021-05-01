TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.06

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 1165 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TAC. Zacks Investment Research cut TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TransAlta from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on TransAlta from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TransAlta from $17.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.03.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.62). TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $417.45 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TransAlta during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in TransAlta during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in TransAlta by 12.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in TransAlta by 11.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransAlta in the third quarter valued at $629,000. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransAlta (NYSE:TAC)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

