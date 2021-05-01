Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Receives $44.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

TVTX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.72. 271,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,857. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.60. Travere Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $33.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.50.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.94). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.27% and a negative net margin of 40.24%. The company had revenue of $50.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.27 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 2,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $69,557.46. Also, CFO Laura Clague sold 3,625 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $104,798.75. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,313. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,510,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,297,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,603,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $50,733,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $49,073,000.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

