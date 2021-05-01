Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Short Interest Down 58.2% in April

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 58.2% from the March 31st total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:TMICY opened at $47.89 on Friday. Trend Micro has a 12 month low of $46.39 and a 12 month high of $64.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.05.

Get Trend Micro alerts:

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. Trend Micro had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $450.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.95 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trend Micro will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Trend Micro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Trend Micro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trend Micro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th.

Trend Micro Company Profile

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such workload, container image, file storage, application, cloud network, and cloud conformity security solutions; and network security solutions, including intrusion prevention and threat protection solutions.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Trend Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trend Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.